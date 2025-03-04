Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 154 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

