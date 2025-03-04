Morgan Stanley Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $298.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $298.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.45.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $8.46 on Tuesday, hitting $269.27. 437,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,036. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

