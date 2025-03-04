Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,340 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $60,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after buying an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,041,000 after buying an additional 187,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 385,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,697,000 after acquiring an additional 90,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOW opened at $245.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.49 and a 200 day moving average of $259.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

