Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.88%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

