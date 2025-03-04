Mainstream Capital Management LLC Invests $41,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,830,000 after buying an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

