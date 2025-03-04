Top Medical Stocks To Follow Today – March 3rd

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including firms that develop, manufacture, or distribute medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology products, and healthcare services. Investors in medical stocks are typically seeking exposure to the healthcare industry’s growth potential while also navigating inherent regulatory and research and development risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $931.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $848.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $883.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $468.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $430.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,580,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,484,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $787.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

