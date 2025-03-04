Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) recently:
- 3/2/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 3.3 %
NERV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 31,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.12.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.49. As a group, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
