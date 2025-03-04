Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) recently:

3/2/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/5/2025 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NERV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 31,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.49. As a group, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Free Report ) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

