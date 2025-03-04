Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,917. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

