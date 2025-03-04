Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EVF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,917. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.