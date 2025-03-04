Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Issues Earnings Results

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.02), Zacks reports.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 6,894,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,125. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $858.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

