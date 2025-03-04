DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DBL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 33,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,295. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.