Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15, Zacks reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%.

Nevro Trading Up 0.3 %

NVRO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 627,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,297. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Nevro has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nevro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.85 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

