Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 294,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 515,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 21.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Insider Activity at Amarc Resources

In other Amarc Resources news, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

