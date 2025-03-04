JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,663,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 681,072 shares.The stock last traded at $58.22 and had previously closed at $58.78.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,484,000 after buying an additional 1,104,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,726,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after acquiring an additional 187,110 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,686,000 after acquiring an additional 612,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81,577 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

