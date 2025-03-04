iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $46,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWD opened at $192.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

