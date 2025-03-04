iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $43,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after acquiring an additional 681,480 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,734,000 after acquiring an additional 348,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

