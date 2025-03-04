iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $128,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 6,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Signify Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 52,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 24,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 223,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

