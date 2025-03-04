Ring Mountain Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $27,089,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,766,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.17.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.