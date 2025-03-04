John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:HPS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 79,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $17.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
