John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 79,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.