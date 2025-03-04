Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Declares $0.06 Semi-annual Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Burford Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Burford Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Burford Capital Price Performance

NYSE:BUR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.59. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Insider Activity at Burford Capital

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,164.29. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,422.85. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

