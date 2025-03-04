Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VPV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,283. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

