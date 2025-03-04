Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,931 Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Paragon 28 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paragon 28 by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

FNA stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $234,181.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,366,009 shares in the company, valued at $120,556,684.67. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $733,197. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair cut Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

