Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MARA by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,676,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 570,803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MARA by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 519,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MARA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 378,542 shares during the period. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MARA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,106 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MARA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point lowered MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MARA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,766 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MARA Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

MARA Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

