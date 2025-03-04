Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Southern States Bancshares worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $208,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern States Bancshares by 88.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $321.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 19.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 9.81%.

Southern States Bancshares Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

