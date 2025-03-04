Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 223 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.