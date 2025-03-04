Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 317,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of WM Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 422.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price target on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAPS

About WM Technology

(Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.