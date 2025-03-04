United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.73% of United Parcel Service worth $2,933,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

UPS opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

