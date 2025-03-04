Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $159,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,163.67. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shana Carol Neal sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $185,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,235. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,544 shares of company stock worth $2,370,309. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $228.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

