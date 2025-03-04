SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $784,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $692,701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,314,000 after buying an additional 1,848,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,398,000 after buying an additional 1,364,635 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 224.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.