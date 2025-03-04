SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,970 HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,841,000 after buying an additional 282,965 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $18,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $1,626,339.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,945,767.16. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $609,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,042.04. The trade was a 36.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

