SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GSK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in GSK by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.74%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

