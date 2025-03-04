3,460 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $274.22 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.79. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of -204.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total value of $2,214,392.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,502,237.88. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $3,871,470.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,529,711.60. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,501 shares of company stock worth $75,954,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

