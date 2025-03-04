SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRUS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $731.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kura Sushi USA

