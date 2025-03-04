Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
