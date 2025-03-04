Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $187.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.25 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.07.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

