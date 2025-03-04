Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Down 45.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) fell 45.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.33). 13,980,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,988% from the average session volume of 669,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.61).

Severfield Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £70.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.45.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.20%.

Severfield Company Profile

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

