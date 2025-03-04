Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 73.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of IDEX by 475.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $188.11 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.69.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.