NCS Multistage (NCSM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NCS Multistage Stock Performance
Shares of NCS Multistage stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
