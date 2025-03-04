NCS Multistage (NCSM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

Shares of NCS Multistage stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

About NCS Multistage

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.