TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXE. Cormark upgraded Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Extendicare from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
