Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Insider Acquires £9,600 in Stock

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Albert Hunter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,374.32).

Eleco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON ELCO opened at GBX 137 ($1.77) on Thursday. Eleco Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 84.42 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.90 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £114.14 million, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.30.

Eleco Company Profile

