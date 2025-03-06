Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE WSR opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $696.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

