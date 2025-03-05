BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

