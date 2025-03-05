Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.71. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

