Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,711,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 111,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

