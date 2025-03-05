Atb Cap Markets Comments on Northland Power Q1 Earnings

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NPI. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$19.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.00. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$16.14 and a 52 week high of C$24.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -219.84%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

