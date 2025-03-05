Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

ASPS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.90. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,275 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

