Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.46 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%.

NYSE ECO opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

