Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Acquires £99,947.16 in Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Marriott bought 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £99,947.16 ($127,858.72).

JTC Stock Performance

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 963.82 ($12.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 964.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,014.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.68. Jtc Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 765 ($9.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.07).

Get JTC alerts:

JTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.