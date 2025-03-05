Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Acquires £99,947.16 in Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Marriott bought 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £99,947.16 ($127,858.72).
JTC Stock Performance
Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 963.82 ($12.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 964.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,014.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.68. Jtc Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 765 ($9.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.07).
JTC Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.