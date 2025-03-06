New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

EDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of EDU opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $97.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

