Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Tejon Ranch Stock Performance
Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,534,500.00 and a beta of 0.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tejon Ranch news, Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,686.40. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tejon Ranch
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.