Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,534,500.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tejon Ranch news, Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,686.40. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRC. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,022 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

