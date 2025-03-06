Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $11.50

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Arhaus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 580,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,353 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

